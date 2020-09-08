Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti to Reunite for Hit Show 'Qubool Hai' Sequel?

Zee TV's popular show Qubool Hai, starring Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover, is all set for its digital sequel on Zee5. The show, which debuted in 2012 and went off-air in 2016 after a successful run of 4 years, will once again hit the screen with the show's original leads.

If a report in SpotboyE to be believed, a sequel is in the works with a new and refreshing storyline under 4 Lions Films, which also produced the original show. "Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover will soon start shooting for Qubool Hai digital sequel. This time the long-running show will have 10-12 episodes and they will start shooting for it next month," a source told the portal.

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover enjoy an immense fan following and their on-screen chemistry as Zoya and Asad was loved by fans. Earlier, Qubool Hai producer Gul Khan refuted reports of a sequel by calling it "a mere rumour."

The first season of Qubool focused on the love story of Zoya Farooqui (Surbhi) and Asad Ahmed Khan, played by Karan, who was later replaced by Raqesh Bapat. The show also focussed on the lives of Humaira Siddiqui Sheikh (Ketki Kadam), Ayaan Ahmed Khan played by Rishabh Sinha/ Vikrant Massey and Haider Sheikh (Mohit Sehgal).