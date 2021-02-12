Karan Singh Grover Back on TV with Qubool Hai 2.0: 'Girls Seem to be in Love with Asad'

Actor Karan Singh Grover returns to the small screen as Asad in the upcoming TV show Qubool Hai 2.0. His on-screen romance with Surbhi Jyoti on Qubool Hai won much appreciation and translated to success of the original show.

In the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0, the actor dons a sharp, corporate look as he bumps into a runaway bride.

"Qubool Hai is a show that will always be close to my heart. I am overwhelmed by the response that I have been receiving from the audience after they watched the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0. The girls seem to be in love with Asad and I hope I do not disappoint them," Karan told IANS.

Apart from Qubool Hai, Karan became popular with his roles in shows such as Dill Mill Gayye and Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2