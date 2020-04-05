MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu Pen Birthday Messages For Arti Singh

Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu Pen Birthday Messages For Arti Singh

As Karan Singh Grover and Arti Singh can't meet each other in person due to the coronavirus lockdown, they both have been seen video chatting with each other.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 8:20 PM IST
Share this:

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, who turned a year older on Sunday, has received adorable birthday wishes from her friends -- especially Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu.

Taking to his social media, Karan posted a boomerang video that shows him dancing along with Arti.

"Wish you a very very very happy birthday @artisingh5 ...A heart as pure as yours is very rare to find. I'm blessed to have you in my life! May the universe bless you with infinite abundance, joy, love, happiness and success! Shine on forever," Karan wrote.



Karan and Arti share a very good rapport with each other. Arti fondly calls Karan her 'jigad ka tukda'. As they can't meet each other in person due to the coronavirus lockdown, they both have been seen video chatting with each other.

Not even Karan, Arti received a beautiful birthday message from the latter's wife, Bipasha, too.

"Stay happy forever," Bipasha posted.

arti

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,219

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,577

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    274

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    936,473

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,266,782

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    261,132

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,177

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres