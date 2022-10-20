Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu's Pic With Vivan Bhatena's Child Viral Again

Call them the B-town’s cutest couple or maybe just the tag of monkey love. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about the parents-to-be Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Recently the couple treated their fans with some adorable pictures of their baby shower and broke the internet.

But that is not it, a picture, which was earlier posted by Karan Singh Grover on Instagram in 2019, has resurfaced. In the picture, Karan was seen with a baby in his lap and Bipasha beside him. While sharing the picture, Karan wrote, “It was so awesome meeting this gorgeous little angel today. Navya is the name.” Karan was spotted wearing a black T-shirt with a black cap and Bipasha was wearing a Black floral print dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)



TV actors Vivan Bhatena and Karan Singh Grover have been good friends for a long time. Vivaan and his wife became parents after 14 years of marriage and on this happy occasion, Bipasha and Karan went to their house to congratulate the couple and posted this picture.

