Karan Singh Grover Exits Kausatii Zindagii Kay, Posts Farewell Party Picture

TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kas has met with another roadblock. After Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover has also left the show. The actor announced his exit from the show with a farewell party picture on Instagram. He was playing Rishabh Bajaj in the show.

Grover posted a picture with his team and thanked them for a good time. He gave Ekta Kapoor a special mention, who was missing from the party.

Eariler, a source told indianexpress.com, “While there was a lot of hype around Mr Bajaj, the character failed to make a connect with the audience. With most fans enjoying the Anurag-Prerna romance, the makers focused more on them. Karan too was reportedly unhappy with the track and the way his character was shaping up. After discussing the same with the makers, they amicably decided to end the role.”

The role of Rishabh Bajaj was originally brought alive by Ronit Roy, who made it an iconic character.

Before entering the show, Karan had expressed his excitement in getting to play the role by saying he would have done it even if the character was 300-years-old. "There was no choice. Anybody would have agreed to do this. It’s Mr. Bajaj. There were no second thoughts about it at all,” he was quoted saying by Indianexpress.com.

