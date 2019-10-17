Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Karan Singh Grover Exits Kausatii Zindagii Kay, Posts Farewell Party Picture

Karan Singh Grover, who was playing Rishabh Bajaj on the show, has quit the show. The future of the character is also uncertain.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Karan Singh Grover Exits Kausatii Zindagii Kay, Posts Farewell Party Picture
Karan Singh Grover, who was playing Rishabh Bajaj on the show, has quit the show. The future of the character is also uncertain.

TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kas has met with another roadblock. After Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover has also left the show. The actor announced his exit from the show with a farewell party picture on Instagram. He was playing Rishabh Bajaj in the show.

Grover posted a picture with his team and thanked them for a good time. He gave Ekta Kapoor a special mention, who was missing from the party.

Eariler, a source told indianexpress.com, “While there was a lot of hype around Mr Bajaj, the character failed to make a connect with the audience. With most fans enjoying the Anurag-Prerna romance, the makers focused more on them. Karan too was reportedly unhappy with the track and the way his character was shaping up. After discussing the same with the makers, they amicably decided to end the role.”

The role of Rishabh Bajaj was originally brought alive by Ronit Roy, who made it an iconic character.

Before entering the show, Karan had expressed his excitement in getting to play the role by saying he would have done it even if the character was 300-years-old. "There was no choice. Anybody would have agreed to do this. It’s Mr. Bajaj. There were no second thoughts about it at all,” he was quoted saying by Indianexpress.com.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram