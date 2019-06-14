Karan Singh Grover is Looking Forward to Working with Parth and Erica in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Karan Singh Grover is all set to make his entry as Mr Rishab Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s on-going reboot.
Image: Instagram/Karan Singh Grover
Though his entry as Mr Rishab Bajaj will create a havoc in their lives, Karan Singh Grover says he can’t wait to start working with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who play the lead characters Prerna and Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s on-going reboot.
Talking to Pinkvilla about it, he said, "I am actually looking forward to sharing a great camaraderie with Parth because we have a common friend who is a photographer. That photographer friend of mine is very excited. He told me that Parth and Erica are good friends of his and even I am, so, we already have that in common. Also, Parth is a really good actor and his and Erica's jodi is loveable and is being loved."
Erica and Parth’s on-screen chemistry is being loved by the audience, but Karan says he does not intend to re-create or challenge it. In fact, he plans to add something fresh to Ekta Kapoor’s show, which is currently ruling the TRPs. "Parth's chemistry with Erica can not be done by someone else. It will always be different. I don't aim for that. What I aim for is something fresh and new because they are already loved and no other two people can replicate that,” he said.
Notably, actor Ronit Roy played the role of Mr Rishab Bajaj in the original.
