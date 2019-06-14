Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Karan Singh Grover is Looking Forward to Working with Parth and Erica in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Karan Singh Grover is all set to make his entry as Mr Rishab Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s on-going reboot.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Karan Singh Grover is Looking Forward to Working with Parth and Erica in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Image: Instagram/Karan Singh Grover
Loading...

Though his entry as Mr Rishab Bajaj will create a havoc in their lives, Karan Singh Grover says he can’t wait to start working with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who play the lead characters Prerna and Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s on-going reboot.

Talking to Pinkvilla about it, he said, "I am actually looking forward to sharing a great camaraderie with Parth because we have a common friend who is a photographer. That photographer friend of mine is very excited. He told me that Parth and Erica are good friends of his and even I am, so, we already have that in common. Also, Parth is a really good actor and his and Erica's jodi is loveable and is being loved."

Erica and Parth’s on-screen chemistry is being loved by the audience, but Karan says he does not intend to re-create or challenge it. In fact, he plans to add something fresh to Ekta Kapoor’s show, which is currently ruling the TRPs. "Parth's chemistry with Erica can not be done by someone else. It will always be different. I don't aim for that. What I aim for is something fresh and new because they are already loved and no other two people can replicate that,” he said.

Notably, actor Ronit Roy played the role of Mr Rishab Bajaj in the original.

View this post on Instagram

🔱 Time to fly! #kasautiizindagiikay

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram