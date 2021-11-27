Karan Singh Grover Licks Wife Bipasha Basu's Face in This Hilarious 'Couple Reel'

Bipasha Basu is celebrating the weekend with a healthy dose of “monkey love”. We know this because the actress shared an adorable video on Instagram alongside her husband, Karan Singh Grover. In the video, Karan can be seen licking Bipasha’s face as she gives goofy expressions.

Bipasha, who is quite active on Instagram and often shares photos and videos with her husband, shared the clip with a funny caption that read: “He ate all my expensive Night Cream. #funnycouplereels #couplereels #husbandandwife #couplegoals #monkeylove #trendingreels #latenight."

Most recently, the couple was in the Maldives. The actress had also shared a bunch of gorgeous photos from her Maldivian holiday with her fans and followers.

Karan also shared a string of photos of the couple from the island nation. In the pictures, the couple can be seen making the most of their pool time. “Roasted monkeys," Karan captioned the post, which is a reference to their staple hashtag #Monkeylove.

Bipasha Basu first met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan. The couple co-starred in the web series Dangerous.

