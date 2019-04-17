English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Singh Grover on His Web Space Debut : Performance of Artiste Stays the Same, Irrespective of the Medium
Karan Singh Grover, who is making his debut in the web space with "Boss: Baap of Special Services", says the way he performs stays the same irrespective of the medium.
Image courtesy: Karan Singh Grover/ Instagram
Actor Karan Singh Grover, who is making his debut in the web space with "Boss: Baap of Special Services", says the way he performs stays the same irrespective of the medium.
On working on the digital space, Karan told IANS: "It is my first time working in the web space. But I think for any artiste the way we perform, what we do and how we deliver stays the same whichever medium it is... It is cool because we can reach our audience and they don't have to wait for a particular time to see us."
The mystery thriller on ALTBalaji unravels the story of a con artist operating in the northern belt of India. He crosses paths with a police officer under unusual circumstances.
Asked about his role, Karan said: "The name of my character in 'Boss...' is Keshav and he is pretending to be someone else. Basically, he is a con-man and does things in a non-conformist way, and in a way that normally a law abiding policeman would not. So that's a fun mix."
On the silver screen, he will soon be seen sharing screen space with his wife Bipasha Basu in the upcoming film Aadat.
