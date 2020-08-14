Karan Singh Grover Opens Up On Leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who recently left the hit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, opened up about his decision to do so. The actor said that if it weren't for Covid-19, he would still be doing the show.

Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, "It was not my decision or their decision. I would be still doing it if we were not in this situation and we would be still doing it if they did not need Bajaj to resume shoot immediately. They had to resume shoot soon and I understand it."

He thanked his fans for being supportive of him no matter what. "Other than Bipasha, my fans are such angels in my life. They love me unconditional and it is such a blessed feeling. I miss not being Bajaj also," he added.

Karan was replaced by actor Karan Patel. It has also been reported that Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag Basu in the show, has put down his papers and will leave soon.

Karan Singh Grover's latest release is the web-show Dangerous, which has been streaming on MX Player since August 14, 2020. It is his on-screen reunion with wife Bipasha Basu after their 2015 film Alone and her comeback to acting after five years. The show also stars Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut and Suyyash Rai in pivotal roles.