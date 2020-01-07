Karan Singh Grover Pens Loved-up Post for Bipasha Basu on Birthday
Karan Singh Grover took to Instagram to post a heartwarming wish for wife and actress Bipasha Basu's 41st birthday.
Karan Singh Grover took to Instagram to post a heartwarming wish for wife and actress Bipasha Basu's 41st birthday.
Actress Bipasha Basu turned a year older on Tuesday, and her husband Karan Singh Grover is leaving no opportunity to shower love upon her. Taking to social media, Karan, who is currently holidaying with Bipasha in the Maldives, posted an emotional note for her.
"Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! @bipashabasu. May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are God's gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love," he wrote on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
🔱 Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! @bipashabasu May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are god’s gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love!
Along with the post, Karan also posted a couple of pictures in which the two can be seen sharing smiles and cuddling each other.
On the work front, the two, who got married in 2016, will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Aadat Diaries. Earlier, they worked together in Alone.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Were Right About Intolerance, Says Anubhav Sinha
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 to Launch on January 10: Here’s Everything We Know
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Maiden Serie A Hat-trick for Juventus, 56th Overall | Watch
- Horrifying Photo Shows Nursery Web Spider Carrying a Goldfish Almost Twice Its Size
- How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University