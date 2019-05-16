English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Actor Karan Singh Grover, last seen in the TV show Qubool Hai, will be returning to the small screen as Mr. Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.
Image courtesy: Karan Singh Grover/ Instagram
Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been topping the TRP charts for a while, and all the new turns and twists make it more interesting for viewers every week. While Komolika aka Hina Khan made an exit from the show recently, the most awaited character of the show, Mr Rishabh Bajaj, is soon going to make an entry.
While earlier there was speculation about either Karan Wahi, Karanvir Bohra or Eijaz Khan playing the role of Mr Bajaj, the makers seem to have locked their choice and the news is finally out.
The hit show on Star Plus has roped in Karan Singh Grover to play the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj, which was portrayed by Ronit Roy in the original. Mr Bajaj's entry is expected to create havoc in Anurag Basu aka Parth Samthaan and Prerna Sharma aka Erica Fernandes's love life.
It will be a treat to see Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Rishabh Bajaj. Karan, who took a break from TV shows after Qubool Hai, will start shooting soon. The husband of Bipasha Basu played the hugely popular character of Armaan in the medical drama Dill Mill Gayye.
Hina, who played the role of Komolika, bid adieu to the show after moving on to the film industry. She is currently at the French Riviera, promoting her debut movie Lines at Cannes Film Festival.
