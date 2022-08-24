Karan Singh Grover Reveals How He Felt When Bipasha Basu Got Pregnant : 'I Was Afraid...'

Actor Karan Singh Grover has penned a heartfelt note to wife Bipasha Basu, who is pregnant with their first child. The actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram recently. Now, Karan has revealed how he felt when he got to know that “we were pregnant”.

Karan also shared a gorgeous picture of them from Bipasha’s maternity photo shoot. In the photo, Karan is hugging Bipasha from behind as she is all smile. They are twining in black. In the caption, Karan wrote: “It’s a combination of numerous feelings. All new but somehow familiar…not familiar like I’ve done this before but more like I’ve felt this in my most precious, most beautiful dream, like almost embedded into my DNA. A feeling so intense that I haven’t brought to the external surface of my being because I was afraid that I would explode into fireworks made of joy.”

Karan said that he didn’t expect the feeling of becoming a father would be “so intense”. “When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one… a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn’t really ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn’t fully understand it and definitely wasn’t something I could control. It’s been the exact same feeling every minute of everyday since then.”

On August 16, Bipasha Basu announced the big news to her fans through an Instagram post. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” she wrote and thanked all her fans and well-wishers for unconditional love and prayers.

For those unaware, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married on April 30, 2016. Rumours about Bipasha’s pregnancy surfaced online in 2018, however, back then, Bipasha refuted all those reports through a tweet.

