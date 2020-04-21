MOVIES

Karan Singh Grover Says Wife Bipasha Basu is Behaving Like an Army General During Lockdown

Karan Singh Grover says the lockdown hasn't made much difference to his life, except that it has become more regimented, thanks to wife Bipasha Basu.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 3:44 PM IST
Staying locked up in our houses for days on end can be taxing for a lot of people, but Karan Singh Grover is not one of them. The actor is unfazed by the current routine and feels extremely normal in this situation as it is similar to his usual routine.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor opened up on how a day in his life looks like right now. While a lot of celebrities have taken up activities like painting, cooking and working out, Karan says he does these things everyday.

"It feels strange when I say it. Things didn't change much when this started, because even when I was not shooting, I would wake up at five in the morning, work out, paint all day, and spend time with Bipasha. I used to go out every Tuesday and Saturday to Hanuman mandir, which we can't now, so we are staying in to stay safe. That is the most important thing apart from not being able to go to mum's house," he said.

The only difference is probably that his life has become more regimented, thanks to wife Bipasha Basu. "Bipasha is like an army. She's the general. I wish I could make videos of her and send it to the world. All you need to do is just follow her. Like she knows everything, she knew before the lockdown started, and made me stop shooting two days before everyone else. She's prepared to another level," he said.

