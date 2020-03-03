Karan Singh Grover Will be Back as Mr Bajaj to Save Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Ekta Kapoor's shows are immensely popular on television and are known to keep the viewers hooked with unexpected twists and turns in the plot. Likewise, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of her most-watched and loved daily soaps.

Its season 2 also got popular majorly because of the chemistry between Anurag, played by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes as Prerna. But the show is going to take a new turn in the upcoming series of episodes. A few days ago, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a promo of the show, sending shock waves all over.

The new promo showed that Anurag will kill Prerna by pushing her off a building.

But it turns out, it is a plot to re-introduce Mr Bajaj in the show. While it is still unclear how and when will he return, the actor confirmed his comeback.

Karan, 38, told Mumbai Mirror, "The makers had informed me that Bajaj will be re-entering, but I don't know when."

"As long as Mr Bajaj is alive, Prerna will be, too. Before leaving, Mr Bajaj had told her that he will return whenever she needs him. Now, he is back when she is in trouble. He obviously loves her," he added.

The actor also mentioned that this time his character will have a different built. Also, his look will be changed in the show.

Earlier talking about his role Karan told IANS, "Firstly, let me say that no one in our industry can play the way Ronit Roy played Mr. Bajaj earlier and I do not even dare to touch that. That is a different level of iconic performance, holds a value and no one can match up to that…it would be stupid of me to copy it or anything like that.

"Having said that, I know there is a fan base of Mr. Bajaj as well as my fans... so the comparison is inevitable and I am waiting for that to happen," said Karan.

Follow @News18Movies for more



