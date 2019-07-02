Karan Singh Grover's Mr Bajaj Swag Washes Away in Zurich's Rain, Ekta Kapoor Shares Hilarious Video
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video of the cast members getting wet in pouring rain in Zurich, showing the white makeup melting off Karan Singh Grover.
Image: Instagram
Karan Singh Grover, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, the lead cast of the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, are busy shooting in Switzerland these days. The cast have been sharing regular updates of their shoot by posting pictures and videos from the sets.
It seems that not just Mumbai, even Zurich is getting a lot of rain these days. The show's producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video of the cast members getting wet in pouring rain in the city. Karan, who has recently joined the show as Mr Bajaj, is playing the role of an older man, and so, he has to wear a lot of makeup to look the part.
Ekta's video showed the white colour melting off Karan's hair in the rain, while the cast members kept laughing at the whole situation. Ekta can be heard laughing and saying, "Yeh Mr Bajaj hain, inka poora white nikal aaya hai (This is Mr Bajaj, his white has come off)," as Karan says, "Bahut zyada garmi aur baarish mein main jawan ho jaata hoon (I look younger when the weather gets hot or it rains)."
Other cast members including Erica who plays Prerna on the show and Parth who plays Anurag, keep laughing at the situation. Watch the video here:
The role of Mr Bajaj was played by Ronit Roy in the original show, and he is shown as a man much older than Prerna. According to recent reports, the current plot of the show will have Mr Bajaj creating major issues between Anurag and Prerna.
Read: Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
Karan had taken a break from television but returned to the small screen to play the iconic role. When his casting was announced, social media was full of memes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Even Karan's wife and actress Bipasha Basu couldn't stop herself from sharing a hilarious meme to tease him.
Read: Bipasha Basu Teases Karan Singh Grover with Kasautii Zindagii Meme, Gets Funny Reply
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul’s Taiwan Holiday Pictures Are Giving Us Major Couple Goals
- Dale Steyn, Martin Guptill Join Euro T20 Slam
- Hrithik Roshan Breaks Out Into a Dance Frenzy to 'Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistick' on Super 30 Sets
- HDFC Bank Warns Customers About Fraudsters Using AnyDesk App: Here is How to Keep Your Money Secure
- OnePlus Says Sorry After it Sends Bizarre Spam Notification to OnePlus 7 Pro Users
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s