Karan Singh Grover's Mr Bajaj Swag Washes Away in Zurich's Rain, Ekta Kapoor Shares Hilarious Video

Karan Singh Grover, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, the lead cast of the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, are busy shooting in Switzerland these days. The cast have been sharing regular updates of their shoot by posting pictures and videos from the sets.

It seems that not just Mumbai, even Zurich is getting a lot of rain these days. The show's producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video of the cast members getting wet in pouring rain in the city. Karan, who has recently joined the show as Mr Bajaj, is playing the role of an older man, and so, he has to wear a lot of makeup to look the part.

Ekta's video showed the white colour melting off Karan's hair in the rain, while the cast members kept laughing at the whole situation. Ekta can be heard laughing and saying, "Yeh Mr Bajaj hain, inka poora white nikal aaya hai (This is Mr Bajaj, his white has come off)," as Karan says, "Bahut zyada garmi aur baarish mein main jawan ho jaata hoon (I look younger when the weather gets hot or it rains)."

Other cast members including Erica who plays Prerna on the show and Parth who plays Anurag, keep laughing at the situation. Watch the video here:

The role of Mr Bajaj was played by Ronit Roy in the original show, and he is shown as a man much older than Prerna. According to recent reports, the current plot of the show will have Mr Bajaj creating major issues between Anurag and Prerna.

Karan had taken a break from television but returned to the small screen to play the iconic role. When his casting was announced, social media was full of memes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Even Karan's wife and actress Bipasha Basu couldn't stop herself from sharing a hilarious meme to tease him.

