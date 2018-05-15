Karan Soni on How Dopinder Became Deadpool's Buddy Driver: I Got an Email From Ryan 2 Years Ago

From being a random city cab driver to becoming Deadpool's "friend", Dopinder has come a long way and Indian-origin actor Karan Soni, who essays the role in the franchise, says he is happy with the growth of his character in Deadpool 2. It was his heart-to-heart conversation with Ryan Reynolds' Merc With the Mouth in the first film that struck a chord with not only the audiences, but also the makers, who decided to give him a significant screen time in the sequel."The sequel takes place two years after the first film. My character, Dopinder, has now been fully hired by Deadpool as his getaway driver. He is working 100 per cent for Deadpool... I get to do a lot of different things in this film. The second one is more about Dopinder working with Deadpool and being like 'I am ready for more stuff'. He is more into work and career stuff than love. But it's really fun. The storyline where it goes, everyone will be surprised. I even get a catchphrase," Karan told PTI in a telephonic interview from Los Angeles.The 29-year-old actor says, while Deadpool is unsure if Dopinder is ready to risk his life as the anti-hero fights Cable (Josh Brolin) in the upcoming film, Karan says his character is on the quest to prove that he is "ready for more"."Dopinder wants to help Deadpool fight... To become a superhero. But Deadpool right away says 'You're gonna die' and 'There's no way you gonna do it'. So, Dopinder has to prove to him that he is ready to take on more responsibility," he adds.Even though the makers had signed Karan for four films, the actor was doubtful whether his character would feature in the sequel. Much to his surprise, Reynolds informed him about his return soon after the success of the 2016 movie."When I signed up, it was for four movies because the writers and Ryan always had a plan that the character should be in more than one movie. When the first movie came out and did exceptionally well, they decided to make a sequel right away. I got an email from Ryan two years ago, saying 'You're going to be in sequel.' So I was really excited, but I didn't know what my story was and what I'll be doing in it. I had a feeling that I might be doing the same thing but then I read the script. I was really surprised because he gave me like all the cool stuff to do," says Karan.The actor, however, was a "little intimidated" about his character getting a meatier chunk in the film."I honestly was like 'oh, I hope I can pull this off'. But it was really fun and it was nice of Ryan to put me in the film a lot more. I personally loved working with him as well as with new cast members Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz," he adds.Dopinder's introduction scene in the first film became a big hit with Indian audiences, courtesy screen legend Raj Kapoor's classic song Mera Joota Hai Japani playing the background.Karan, however, is clueless if any of the popular Hindi tracks will be included in Deadpool 2."I have not seen the film. I am going to see it for the first time on May 14 in New York at the premiere. So I don't know. When we filmed all that stuff, they never played the songs. We had to pretend the songs were playing in the background. They put the songs later."There is a whole bit in the opening where I am listening to music. So I pretended to listen to music in that scene," he says