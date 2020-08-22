Karan Tacker Denies Being Covid-19 Positive

Actor Karan Tacker on Friday refuted reports that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

"Unfortunately, I tested positive when I landed in Delhi despite having no symptoms since the test performed was not complete. Fortunately, I got myself tested again the same day and the result was negative. Just to be sure, later I got my entire family tested again, and all reports were negative. So, I am really happy about that," Karan said.

The actor is currently in Delhi on an assignment. Before returning to work for the first time in months, he was staying with his family in Lonavla, the scenic hill station near Mumbai.

Karan who took to painting during lockdown, recently donated his art work for Covid relief fund.

"I have been wanting to do something like this for a long time now, especially for our unsung heroes. Joining this noble initiative with my passion for art is really a good idea and a great opportunity to support them by providing them and their families with hygiene kits," said Karan, who has decided to give the entire proceeds from the sales for the cause.

The actor, who is currently in the Capital for a shooting assignment, has collaborated with an NGO for the noble cause.

He was last seen in the web show "Special Ops".