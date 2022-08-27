Karan Tacker Opens Up About His Wedding Plans: 'I Love The Idea of Being Married' | Exclusive

Karan Tacker is undeniably one of the most eligible bachelors in town now. Not only does the actor boast of a massive fan following courtesy of his impressive acting skills but a certain section of his fans also swoon over his good looks. The actor, who is currently hosting a travel show titled Luxe Pins, is also reportedly dating Bandish Bandits star Shreya Chaudhry. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Karan briefly opened up about his wedding plans.

While Karan confessed that there’s no wedding in the cards just yet, he does believe in the idea of marriage. “I love the idea of being married. I love the idea of having companionship and celebrating your love. So yes, I mean, I come from that school of thought of being married but just not at the moment,” he told us.

During the chat though, Karan excitedly opened up about his love for travelling. Owing to the new show, Karan gets a chance to experience and showcase the numerous luxury holiday destinations in the country. Through the series, Karan visited several dreamy destinations, including Rishikesh and Goa.

“I went to Rishikesh to this amazing place called Glass House and did things I’d done pretty much would do if I weren’t a part of the show. We did glamping, which is kind of cool. We got a whole experience, we had a great band that played all it was it was just a lovely experience. I also played the hand-pan drum, which is like this really cool instrument, which for lack of a better word, is a tabla from Switzerland. But it has a very beautiful sound,” he recalled.

However, despite the glitz and glamour on-screen, Karan confessed the crew faced a fair share of challenges as well. “Shooting the show was a lot of fun. However, it was tough too in some parts because the idea of being a travel show is very different. You’re extensively covering locations — if you’re shooting a meal, you’re shooting over three hours because you’re also meant to shoot the entire experience,” he recalled.

“Oh the weather, the weather every day was a challenge because we’re shooting in peak monsoons and pretty much peak monsoons all around India. So you’re constantly waiting around for the rains to subside. The worst thing is the humidity. It was 96% humidity in Rishikesh with 38 degrees temperature. So while the whole celluloid is very beautiful, believe me, all of us were just tired. We had to trek down to the Ganga and trek back up in that much humidity and it was very challenging,” he added.

While the digital medium has kept Karan busy, fans of the actor miss him on the small screen. Ask him if he misses television, Karan explained, “Do I miss television on it? Not really. While I’ve not been doing work on TV, I have been shooting — I have a show that is preparing to release a web series in November. I did Special Ops. So there’s work that’s constantly happening. So I don’t really miss shooting for television but there’s a chance of working on television every single day. That experience of being on set every day is something that I definitely do miss.”

