Karan Tacker Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'Coughing and Sneezing Make Me Skip Heartbeat'

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame Karan Tacker has been tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and shared the news with his fans in a poetic way. Tacker dropped a video in which he talked about how he was safe from the virus for the last two years but is now finally infected.

“I dodged the virus for good two years, but this COVID turned out to be a dheet, finally got the best of me and attacked me on my peeth, the coughing and sneezing make me skip heartbeats, but the aches and the chills makes me realize I am a mortal like any other deadbeat, so wear a mask, don’t try to cheat, vaccine, booster, mask, repeat,” he said.

In the caption of the video, Karan Tacker asked those who might have come in close contact with him to keep an eye on their health too. “Covid ki Rap sheet, Down with the bug guys, getting better. but anyone whose been in close quarters with me, watch out for symptoms and isolate pleaSe,” he wrote.

Several fans and industry colleagues of Karan were quick to flood the comment section wishing him a speedy recovery. Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, “Take care buddy”. Actor Karanveer Mehra also commented, “Dude that seems to be the latest one .. let’s called it .. PoeticCovid4.0 , speedy recovery my man..”

On the work front, Karan Tacker was recently seen in Special Ops. In the series, Tacker played the role of an Indian spy named Farooq Ali. The show also starred Kay Kay Menon, Sajjad Delafrooz, Gautami Kapoor and Sana Khan among others. Apart from this, Karan Tacker has worked in several shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Rang Badalti Odhani among others.

