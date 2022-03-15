Karan Tacker To Soon Enter Kangana Ranaut's LockUpp? What We Know

Kangna Ranaut’s reality TV show Lock Upp, which is currently streaming on the OTT platforms Alt Balaji and MX Player, is expected to see the wild card entry of TV actor Karan Tacker.

According to Koimoi.com, a source aware of the developments in Kangana Ranaut’s reality TV show has disclosed that Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai serial fame actor Karan Tacker may soon enter the reality TV show.

The talks between the makers and the actor are in progress, and he could step into the show by next week.

Karan Tacker made his debut in the entertainment industry with a short role in the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. He then bagged a lead role in the serial Lobe Ne Mila Di Jodi that aired on Star One.

The actor has also performed in the 7th season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaja along with his partner Bhavna and emerged as the first runner-up in the show.

Meanwhile, the contestants of Lock Upp are restricted to space for weeks, and they have to share their deepest and darkest secrets to survive in the show. The tagline of the show includes-

Many Rules, One Queen!

Actor Karan Kundrra portrays the character of a jailer in Lock Upp and he recently tasked the teams in the show with different challenges in which team orange emerged as the winner.

The reality TV show has also announced the entry of actor and anchor Ali Merchant as a contestant with a recent promo video that shows Kangana Ranaut handcuffing him on the charge of being a publicity seeker.

Ali Merchant is the ex-husband of model and actor Sara Khan and has appeared in over 35 TV shows. He has also anchored the celebrity dance reality TV series Nach Baliye.

