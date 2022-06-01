Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal Wedding: Shama Sikander Drops Unseen Pics, Sends 'Wadhaiyyan'

Television Karan V Grover tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal on Tuesday. The two actors reportedly got married in Himachal Pradesh. It was an intimate ceremony in presence of their close family members and friends. “They both are private people and decided to have a wedding that suited their taste. Even we were not invited,” one of Karan’s close friends told Indian Express. However, among others, actress Shama Sikander attended the lovebirds’ special day.

On Wednesday, Shama Sikander took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of unseen pictures from Karan and Poppy’s wedding ceremony. In the first picture, Shama and her husband James Milliron can be seen posing with the newlyweds. In another click, Karan and Poppy can be seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles with the bridesmaid. Dropping the pictures, Shama sent love to the newlywed couple and wrote, “Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyyan mere Doston…@karanvgrover @poppyjabba.”

It was just yesterday that Karan V Grover also took to his official Instagram account and dropped a beautiful picture from his wedding ceremony. In the click, Karan and Poppy were seen taking wedding vows. They opted for an all-white ensemble for their special day and looked absolutely stunning. While Karan wore a white sherwani, pyjama and pink turban, his ladylove looked prettiest than ever in a white lehenga. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and floral kaleeras. “MayDay‼️ MayDay‼️ We finally did it,” the caption read.

On the work front, Karan V Grover is currently seen in Udaariyaan. Prior to this, he has worked in several superhit shows including Saarthi, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Bahu Humari Rajni Kant, and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. On the other hand, Poppy rose to fame after Broken But Beautiful (2018). She also featured in some Punjabi movies like Mahi NR and Uda Aida.

