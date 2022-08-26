Karan Wahi, Krystle Dsouza, Rithvik Dhanjani 'Shooting Seriously', Fans Want to Know About Project

Karan Wahi is a popular name in the television industry. Along with being a fine actor, he is also a model and TV show host. The Dill Mill Gayye fame enjoys a massive fan following on social media and he keeps them entertained with constant posts. He also shares a good bond with his fellow Telly actors and the same was reflected in his recent Instagram post. Wahi uploaded a goofy picture with his friends and actors Krystle Dsouza and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Sharing a fun moment, Karan hinted at a collaboration. “Shooting seriously for a project. I Swear,” he wrote.

The trio had colour-coordinated their outfits. While Karan and Rithvik donned a royal blue blazer, Krystle looked cute in a full-sleeved top of the same shade. The other colour they sported was white. In that tone, Karan wore a t-shirt underneath whereas Rithvik sported an unbuttoned shirt. Krystle had included the colour in her outfit by wearing white pants. All of them had humorous expressions on their faces as they posed for the camera.

While it remains unclear what is actually brewing between the three through the post, the fans were amused to see their favourite stars enjoying some time together. They were also thrilled about what the new project could be. “Favourites in one frame,” a user said. “Such cuties rubbing the Thursday blues away,” another comment read.

“New project, really? Are you serious?” a fan sounded excited. “Wait, what? My 3 favies in one frame. Can't wait,” a user said, surprised by the announcement.

On the work front, Karan Wahi is presently starring in a Star Bharat show Channa Mereya opposite Niyati Fatnani. Since making his debut with the 2004 TV show Remix, Wahi has been a part of several TV shows like Kahani Hamari Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki, Fuh Se Fantasy, among others. He was also a contestant in the 10th season of Colors TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty.

