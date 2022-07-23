Karan Wahi On His Absence From Small Screen: ‘There’s Hardly Any Time Left for Your Personal Life as TV...’

After taking a long hiatus from the small screen, Karan Wahi marked his return to television with romantic soap opera Channa Mereya. The popular actor, who rose to fame with his stints in Remix and Dill Mill Gayye, recently shared that nodding a yes to a TV serial is nothing less than a big commitment. During an interaction with ETimes, Karan Wahi candidly spoke about his decision of taking a substantial break from the small screen and also revealed what motivated him to return.

Karan Wahi explained that working for a TV show means that the actors barely have any time for themselves. Even though he was offered multiple projects, Wahi wasn’t ready to take up a big commitment as the shows demanded. He did not want to miss out on life which became his primary reason for the hiatus, reported the publication.

He said, “I’ve been offered good stories in the past and there were few that I really wanted to do. We all know television is a very big time commitment and while working on TV there’s hardly any time for your personal life. You start missing out on the number of leaves or life. That was the only thought which was stopping me from taking up TV commitments. This was the only reason why I was saying no to television and not because I wanted to do 10 different things.”

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown helped the actor gain perspective on his life. He confirmed being home for almost 2 years before he was mentally ready to take up projects. Once Channa Mereya came along his way, he loved the vibe of the project and he somewhere found happiness to be back on sets. Another factor that motivated him to join the project is that it enabled him to once again work with the DOP of his debut TV project Remix.

During the same interaction, Wahi also heaped praises for his Channa Mereya co-star Niyati Fatnani. Although she is new to the industry, Wahi revealed that she has enough experience to portray her role effortlessly. He added, “When a person has an experience then work happens smoothly. Not that a newcomer cannot do that but when you are experienced, you know the vibe of the sets, you are prepared with your lines, then there is a comfort factor. She is such a talented actor and she has a huge fan following.”

The plot of the daily soap chronicles the life of an ambitious hotelier Aditya Singh, whose life takes a sudden twist when he meets a happy-go-lucky woman Ginni Garewal. Initially, the two despise each other but it is their constant repulsion and fights that turn into a platonic romance story.

