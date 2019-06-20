Karan Wahi Replaces Dheeraj Dhoopar as Host of Kareena Kapoor's Dance India Dance 7: Report

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was all set to host Dance India Dance (DID), the popular dance reality show, has opted out of it since he was finding it difficult to juggle two shows (he is already a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya) and he is being replaced by none other than Karan Wahi. The young actor, who had previously hosted DID Super Moms Season 2, will now host the show, which also marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's television debut.

Confirming the news, Wahi told TimesofIndia.com that he is excited to return to the franchise as a host and that he is "looking forward to experiencing some of the finest dancing talent of the country in this show.”

Speaking about his exit from DID, Dheeraj had earlier told TOI that he was already a part of a successful show like Kundali Bhagya and "though this was a golden opportunity, anchoring 'DID' with judges like Kareena Kapoor Khan and a newer format, it got physically and mentally difficult for me to manage both."

He further added, "I am not complaining about the long hours, but it would leave me without any weekly off. Also, I need to focus on other commitments. I hope that in the future, too, I get such good opportunities."

The seventh season of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance is set to return on June 22 and will mark Kareena's debut in television. The other judges will be choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar.

