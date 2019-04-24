English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Wahi Replaces Divyanka Tripathi as Host of The Voice Season 3
Karan Wahi will replace Divyanka Tripathi as the host of 'The Voice' Season 3. Tripathi has opted out of the show due to personal commitments.
Image: Karan Wahi/Instagram
Loading...
Actor Karan Wahi has been roped in to host the upcoming weekend episodes of The Voice, which has been anchored by actress Divyanka Tripathi since its beginning.
Owing to her personal commitments, she will not be hosting the upcoming episodes this weekend. Thus, Karan is going to step into her shoes.
"I am very excited to be part of this show. I love anchoring and shooting for these episodes was too much of fun. The contestants are talented and listening to them live was an absolute honour," Karan said in a statement.
Karan is a popular TV show host and personality. His popular youth shows like Remix and Dill Mill Gayye brought him into the limelight. He has previously hosted popular reality shows like Indian Idol Junior, Nach Baliye, Sriman vs Srimati and a few episodes of Kitchen Champion. He has hosted many award ceremonies as well.
Apart from working actively in TV shows, Karan has also featured in web series and films. He did a small part in Habib Faisal's Daawat-e-Ishq and played the lead in Hate Story 4. Karan also made a guest appearance in Netflix Original Series Sacred Games in 2018.
The Voice Season 3, which premiered in February, is aired on StarPlus. It features singers and composers like Adnan Sami, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur and Kanika Kapoor as coaches of the selected contestants. Each coach has up to 4 members as a part of their singing squad.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Owing to her personal commitments, she will not be hosting the upcoming episodes this weekend. Thus, Karan is going to step into her shoes.
"I am very excited to be part of this show. I love anchoring and shooting for these episodes was too much of fun. The contestants are talented and listening to them live was an absolute honour," Karan said in a statement.
Karan is a popular TV show host and personality. His popular youth shows like Remix and Dill Mill Gayye brought him into the limelight. He has previously hosted popular reality shows like Indian Idol Junior, Nach Baliye, Sriman vs Srimati and a few episodes of Kitchen Champion. He has hosted many award ceremonies as well.
Apart from working actively in TV shows, Karan has also featured in web series and films. He did a small part in Habib Faisal's Daawat-e-Ishq and played the lead in Hate Story 4. Karan also made a guest appearance in Netflix Original Series Sacred Games in 2018.
The Voice Season 3, which premiered in February, is aired on StarPlus. It features singers and composers like Adnan Sami, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur and Kanika Kapoor as coaches of the selected contestants. Each coach has up to 4 members as a part of their singing squad.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Daenerys Targaryen's 'Sarcastic' Grin to Sansa Stark is Now a Relatable Internet Meme
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Launched with 32MP Front Camera, Two Variants Priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999
- Asian Club Volleyball Championships: Pro Volleyball League champions Chennai Spartans Reach Semis
- 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts Her Mangalsutra in New Plane Selfie
- David Warner Walking off Immediately After Dhoni Dislodges Bails Has Stumped Many
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results