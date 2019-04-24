Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Karan Wahi Replaces Divyanka Tripathi as Host of The Voice Season 3

Karan Wahi will replace Divyanka Tripathi as the host of 'The Voice' Season 3. Tripathi has opted out of the show due to personal commitments.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Karan Wahi Replaces Divyanka Tripathi as Host of The Voice Season 3
Image: Karan Wahi/Instagram
Actor Karan Wahi has been roped in to host the upcoming weekend episodes of The Voice, which has been anchored by actress Divyanka Tripathi since its beginning.

Owing to her personal commitments, she will not be hosting the upcoming episodes this weekend. Thus, Karan is going to step into her shoes.

"I am very excited to be part of this show. I love anchoring and shooting for these episodes was too much of fun. The contestants are talented and listening to them live was an absolute honour," Karan said in a statement.

Karan is a popular TV show host and personality. His popular youth shows like Remix and Dill Mill Gayye brought him into the limelight. He has previously hosted popular reality shows like Indian Idol Junior, Nach Baliye, Sriman vs Srimati and a few episodes of Kitchen Champion. He has hosted many award ceremonies as well.

Apart from working actively in TV shows, Karan has also featured in web series and films. He did a small part in Habib Faisal's Daawat-e-Ishq and played the lead in Hate Story 4. Karan also made a guest appearance in Netflix Original Series Sacred Games in 2018.

The Voice Season 3, which premiered in February, is aired on StarPlus. It features singers and composers like Adnan Sami, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur and Kanika Kapoor as coaches of the selected contestants. Each coach has up to 4 members as a part of their singing squad.

(With inputs from IANS)

