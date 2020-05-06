Karan Wahi Shares Mother's Inspiring Weight Loss Story; At 62 She Lost 18kgs During Lockdown

Karan Wahi has shared his mother's impressive weight loss and fitness transformation story during the lockdown. The TV actor's mother Veena Wahi has lost 18kgs in four months.

Taking to his Instagram, Karan shared a before and after picture of his mother. In an elaborate caption, he also mentioned how his mother also lost so much weight, despite being a hypothyroid patient, which makes losing weight a tougher process.

In the caption, he wrote, “So proud of my MOM @wahi.veena Thank you for listening to me and taking care of yourself before u took care of the world. My Mom is 62 and a hypothyroid. But I'm glad I inspired her to do this for her. 18 kgs in 4 months. Lockdown ke bawajoood my MUMMA is the strongest... Thank you @tahirakochar for making this happen .. Age is just a number, hence proved... INSPIRE People NOt Influence... #iloveyou Mom.”

Karan's friends from the industry were all praises and posted comments on the post. Vishal Dadlani, Gautam Rode, Mandira Bedi, Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai, Sharad Kelkar, Shibani Dandekar among others shared their reactions.

Karan is being seen in the Indian action-comedy Series by Hotstar, Hundred, also starring Lara Dutta, Sudhanshu Panday, and Parmeet Sethi.

