Karan Wahi Shares Pic with 'Remix' Team as Show Completes 16 years, Says 'First Job is Always Special'

Actor Karan Wahi took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from the sets of his show Remix, as it completed 16 years since it aired. In the picture, the cast of the show including Shweta Gulati, Priya Pal and Raj Singh Arora can be seen along with Karan.

"Remix 2004- Eternity, Thankyou everyone for such heartwarming msgs that I received today. It’s just overwhelming how much even now this show means to a lot of you. I will end this nite by the famous lyrics from Remix. ‘Na koi Tension Lena, Na he kabhi Darke Jeena, Chahe hai Masti yahan, Remix hai apna Jahaan’," Karan wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. He also shared a picture of their recent reunion.

Raj too, posted the same pictures on his Instagram and captioned it, "Four of us on the Set’s of Remix & then last year Reunion on NOV 1st. We were blessed to be a part of this Cult Youth Show as first time Actors with @roseaudiovisuals 🙏 Thank you to the Loyal fans of the show for the Love, everyday of our lives & every year that you all shower upon us from India and across the World ❤️."

Remix first aired in the year 2004 and it went on for two long years before going off-air in 2006.