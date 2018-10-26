Karan Wahi: Strugglers Call It Audition and Established Actors Call It Look Test

Karan Wahi, 32, is a popular face on Indian television but lately he has been on a lookout for new avenues. Bar Code, his new web show, is another step in this direction.Karan says, “The show is about two guys who run a night club. They fight and I open a new one, and then it becomes a battle of the egos.”Is the shift necessary for every actor in the current scenario? Karan explains, “I come from TV background, and fortunately or unfortunately, you tend to get typecast. People don’t want to cast you in a different role because they think the audience wouldn’t like it. On TV, the characters are mostly designed as good people but in web shows there are grey zones.”He continues, “That’s my perspective as an actor that I would try everything. My job is to perform to my best abilities. The audience, sometimes, don’t look beyond certain limits. After a point, you want to be talked about your work. It shouldn’t be just ‘you look good or you have a good body (laughs).’”Karan’s debut show Remix aired in between 2004-06. It’s been 14 years for the Delhi boy in the show business. He says, “That’s what I want to tell everyone that I have survived for all these years, I must be doing something right.”He further says, “Post Dawwat-E-Ishq, I signed a multiple film deal but my films didn’t release. When Hate Story 4 came to me, they told me that there won’t be extra focus on steamy scenes. Now, the web has become so big that you have an opportunity to do projects of your liking.”This also means going back to the basics. Karan says his drill is still the same. “I have done limited work since the time I came Mumbai. I have done very few fiction shows. Also, the drill remains the same for me. I still audition for roles I want to do. The only thing which has changed is that I get called for the auditions. You need to respect work. You know what, strugglers call it audition and established actors call it look test (laughs).”Is he saying no to the TV then? “I won’t mind coming back to TV and doing shows but the role should excite me,” says Karan.