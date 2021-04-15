Karan Wahi Threatened, Abused for Post About Naga Babas Gathering at Kumbh Mela Amid Covid Surge

The massive footfall at the Kumbh Mela has become a concern amid the rising cases of Covid-19. Actor Karan Wahi put up a story on Instagram on Naga Babas who converged at the Har Ki Pairi in Haridwar to take a dip in the river Ganga during the shahi snan of the Kumbh Mela this week. “Isn’t there a Work From Home culture for Naga Babas? Like get water from Ganga and take a shower at home #justcurious #kumbhmela," Karan wrote in half jest.

The post triggered massive trolling as the actor-anchor received several DMs accusing him of propagating ant-Hindu sentiments. Some hurled profanities and asked him to “delete his propaganda story." The actor shared screenshots of the abuse and also said he has received death threats.

Despite the surge in the COVID-19 cases, the faith of devotees remain undeterred as around 6 lakh people have arrived in Haridwar for ‘Baisakhi snan’, which is believed to be the biggest of all four shahi snan and 11 snan of Kumbh combined. Many have termed the religious festival as a ‘superspreader’. Since Saturday, a total of 2,167 have been found positive including two dozen seers.

The Kumbh administration claimed that Monday’s ‘Shahi Snan’ was ‘massive’ with 3.2 million taking a dip in the Ganga. Haridwar, which observed the second ‘Shahi Snan’ on Wednesday, continues to add numbers to its Covid tally. As per officials, around 9 lakh took holy bath on Wednesday. The Kumbh mela will continue till April 30 and on April 27, Haridwar will observe third ‘Shahi Snan’.

