Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu Name New Newborn Daughter Gia Vanessa Snow, Share Adorable Posts

Actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third daughter in December 2020, but had not revealed her name yet on social media. However, on Valentine's Day, the couple took to social media to share adorable pictures with their daughter and even revealed her name as Gia Vanessa Snow.

Taking to Instagram, Karanvir shared a black-and-white picture with the newborn. He also explained the significance of her name in the caption. “Meet my new #valentine.. @snowflake282219 isn't she something.... all of us is all your love. Gia= Mother Earth(mata parvati ka roop) Vanessa= born of Venus, god of love Snow= with love from her sisters.”

Teejay Sidhu, on the other hand wrote, “Happy Feb 14th to our little Valentine..GIA VANESSA SNOW.. the one who reminds us everyday what pure #love is.. the one whose name revolves around love itself.. Gia, meaning #heart.. Vanessa from Latin, meaning 'of Venus, the God of love'.. and Snow because her two older sisters named her that, much before we decided on a name!! (What a coincidence, it snowed today on #ValentinesDay!) May you spread love and sunshine everywhere you go, little one.. You are so so precious.”

Karanvir's elder daughters, Bella and Vienna, who have their own Instagram account, wrote, Happy Valentine's Day, everyone! It's extra special for us because it's our first with our baby sister, Gia Vanessa Snow. Everyone calls her Vanessa, but we still call her #Snowflake. And do you know? Today on Valentine's, it snowed!

The former Bigg Boss contestant married Teejay on November 3, 2006. The couple welcomed twin daughters Bella and Vienna in 2016.