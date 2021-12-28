Karanvir Bohra Comes Out in Support of Shehnaaz Gill, Slams Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted at her manager’s engagement. Pictures and videos of Shehnaaz dancing to the beats of the song Zingaat made rounds on the internet. While fans were happy to see a cheerful Shehnaaz, the clips didn’t go down well with Asim Riaz. Without naming Shehnaaz, Asim, on Twitter, wrote “Just saw a few dancing clips. Seriously, people get over loved ones so soon. Kya Baat.” He also used the hashtag “New World” in his tweet.

Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon 👏Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld— Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021

Well, this tweet by Asim wasn’t appreciated at all. Karanvir Bohra attacked Asim by quote-tweeting one of his old posts. The actor wrote, “Some people can’t really see others smiling. Especially when they are trying to get out of the dark place in their lives. It is not called the ‘New World’. It’s called trying to heal.”

I feel like retweeting this again, coz some people just can't see others smile, and specially when they're trying to coming out of a dark place. It's got nothing to do with the #newworld, it's called #tryingtoheal. 🙏 https://t.co/yOClPaB3F4— Karenvir Bohra (@KVBohra) December 27, 2021

Later, Kashmera Shah also advised Asim not to pass a judgement without knowing the truth. “No, Asim Riaz, you are wrong. Please believe me. Let’s not judge people so fast without knowing the truth.

No @imrealasim you are wrong. Please believe me. Let’s not judge people so fast without knowing the truth. 🙏— Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) December 28, 2021

This happy video of Shehnaaz made its way to the Internet months after the demise of Bigg Boss 13 winner, Siddharth Shukla. Shehnaaz and Siddharth, fondly known as “SidNaaz” were loved by fans for their amazing chemistry. Siddharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021.

Shehnaaz is yet to comment on the matter, but her fans have been attacking Asim for the tweet. Although Asim later shared a tweet claiming that the tweet was meant for his friends, who were partying after a friend from Jammu passed away last month.

