Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Karanvir Bohra Stopped at Delhi Airport from Flying to Nepal for Lack of Valid Travel Document

Karanvir Bohra was flying off to Nepal, but says he was stopped at New Delhi airport because he wasn't reportedly carrying the required documents.

IANS

Updated:January 31, 2020, 8:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karanvir Bohra Stopped at Delhi Airport from Flying to Nepal for Lack of Valid Travel Document
Image: Instagram

Actor Karanvir Bohra was flying off to Nepal, but says he was stopped at the New Delhi airport because he wasn't reportedly carrying the required documents.

"Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal. trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed Nepal gov alows (PP, voters ID & Adhaar by road, by air only PP & VI) Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar? Y didn't they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar @IndiaInNepal," Karanvir tweeted on Thursday.

Later, Air India tweeted to him: "Dear Mr Bohra please find details regarding documents required for visit to Nepal in the link http://airindia.in/travel-documentation-for-nepal-new.htm… The requirement of documents is from Immigration authorities."

Karanvir replied saying: "Thank u 4 this link, & I believe not only 4 the passengers, its 4the officials2, how could they allow me to travel on an invalid document? If I was told in Mumbai itself I wud have arranged it immed & not make my guy fly down 2 Delhi to hand me the passport."

He hasn't been experiencing pleasant international trips. Last year, Karanvir was detained in Moscow due to passport damage.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram