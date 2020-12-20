Karanvir Bohra Does a Happy Dance as Teejay Sidhu Gets Ready for Delivery

Actor Karanvir Bohra who is in Canada with wife Teejay Sidhu for the birth of their third child, took to Instagram to share a video from outside the hospital. Karanvir can ve seen doing a happy dance as Teejay gets ready for delivery.

In the video, the actor can be seen dancing to the song 'Love Mera Hit Hit' from Billu. He can be seen carrying a pram inside the hospital. Karanvir wrote, "Entering the hospital like 'love mera hit hit.' Good news anytime soon.

Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky."

Teejay Sidhu had recently revealed that the couple chose to wait for the delivery to know the sex of the child, even though it is legal in Canada. She had written in an Instagram post, “So we don’t know if it’s a boy or girl. In Canada we’re allowed to find out but we wanted to keep it a surprise. And really, it doesn’t matter. However, I am a little nervous - I don’t know how to handle boys! I only know how to raise girls! And three little girls would be so sweet - my little girl gang!"

Teejay and Karanvir are also parents to 3-year-old twin girls Vienna and Raya Bella Bohra. On the work front, Karanvir recently concluded shooting for his upcoming movie Kutubminar which also stars veteran actor Sanjay Mishra.