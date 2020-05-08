Karanvir Bohra Excited About His Web Show 'The Casino'

Karanvir Bohra will be soon joining the world of web shows. The actor is eagerly waiting for the launch of his web show, titled The Casino.

Talking about the show's plot, Karanvir said, "The show is a complete package and will set the game right. It is a glamorous and larger-than-life show about a reluctant heir to the casino, who is trying to find his way in this deceitful world of thrill, action, and drama. The show has something to offer to everyone in the room. I am super thrilled."

The 10-episode series tells the story of a rich yet humble boy, Vicky, who is the heir to his father's multi-billion-dollar casino. It is set to unfold a world of mystery and conspiracy in high society. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Karimi, Aindrita Ray, Dhanveer Singh, and Mantra in pivotal roles.

“I am excited about making my digital debut because truly The Casino on ZEE5 is a unique series and my character has shades and nuances which I haven’t experimented with as an actor before. It is going to be interesting to see the audiences’ reaction to these new shades as well as a backdrop which hasn’t been explored in India yet, that of the gambler’s world,” the 37-year-old actor said in a statement.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, The Casino will stream on ZEE5 from June 12.

