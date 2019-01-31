English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Leading
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
Karanvir Bohra Issued a Temporary Passport, Thanks Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy for Immediate Help in Moscow
Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karnvir Bohra who was detained in Moscow due to passport damage is now out of trouble.
Image: Instagram
Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karnvir Bohra who was detained in Moscow due to passport damage is now out of trouble. The actor has been issued a temporary passport and visa. Thanking Minister of External Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy Karanvir shared the news with his fans on Twitter.
He wrote, "I have no words to thank the @IndEmbMoscow 4 helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa.celebrity or no celebrity, I know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad... thanks to @SushmaSwaraj and the #IndianEmbassy for their help." (sic)
On Wednesday, Karanvir took to Twitter to inform that he is detained in Moscow and the Indian embassy in the capital of Russia is helping him to get the matter sorted. The actor flew to Moscow on Tuesday afternoon for the MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival.
His tweet was noticed by the Indian embassy in Moscow as they replied through their official Twitter handle, "Embassy officials are in touch with Russian authorities regarding the issue."
His tweet sparked a reaction from many of Karanvir's TV star friends, including Kiku Sharda, Divyanka Tripathi, Ali Asgar, Dabboo Ratnani, Maniesh Paul, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan, who tweeted back in concern.
On the work front, Karanvir was last seen among the finalists on Bigg Boss 12. He is now looking forward to the release of his film Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna, expected to release later this year.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He wrote, "I have no words to thank the @IndEmbMoscow 4 helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa.celebrity or no celebrity, I know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad... thanks to @SushmaSwaraj and the #IndianEmbassy for their help." (sic)
I have no words to thank the @IndEmbMoscow 4 helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa.celebrity or no celebrity, i know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad... thanks to @SushmaSwaraj and the #IndianEmbassy for their help— Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019
On Wednesday, Karanvir took to Twitter to inform that he is detained in Moscow and the Indian embassy in the capital of Russia is helping him to get the matter sorted. The actor flew to Moscow on Tuesday afternoon for the MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival.
so bummed... waiting at #moscowairport coz my passport is a little damaged.— Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019
They contemplating to deport me back to India. @IndEmbMoscowRus @IndEmbMoscow i wished you would have told me that prior to issuing me the visa.
feeling bad for @IndianFilmsRus
His tweet was noticed by the Indian embassy in Moscow as they replied through their official Twitter handle, "Embassy officials are in touch with Russian authorities regarding the issue."
His tweet sparked a reaction from many of Karanvir's TV star friends, including Kiku Sharda, Divyanka Tripathi, Ali Asgar, Dabboo Ratnani, Maniesh Paul, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan, who tweeted back in concern.
On the work front, Karanvir was last seen among the finalists on Bigg Boss 12. He is now looking forward to the release of his film Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna, expected to release later this year.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prehistoric Relatives? AI Detects That A Human Ancestor Existed Before Us
- 'The Batman' to Release in 2021, Ben Affleck Steps Down as DC Universe's Bruce Wayne
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Could Be the Love Story Bollywood Has Been Waiting For
- Ekta Kapoor Becomes Mother to a Baby Boy Via Surrogacy
- Apple says Facebook App Which Offered Users $20 For Access to Phone Data, Violated App Store Policies
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results