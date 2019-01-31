LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Karanvir Bohra Issued a Temporary Passport, Thanks Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy for Immediate Help in Moscow

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karnvir Bohra who was detained in Moscow due to passport damage is now out of trouble.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
Karanvir Bohra Issued a Temporary Passport, Thanks Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy for Immediate Help in Moscow
Image: Instagram
Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karnvir Bohra who was detained in Moscow due to passport damage is now out of trouble. The actor has been issued a temporary passport and visa. Thanking Minister of External Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy Karanvir shared the news with his fans on Twitter.

He wrote, "I have no words to thank the @IndEmbMoscow 4 helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa.celebrity or no celebrity, I know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad... thanks to @SushmaSwaraj and the #IndianEmbassy for their help." (sic)




On Wednesday, Karanvir took to Twitter to inform that he is detained in Moscow and the Indian embassy in the capital of Russia is helping him to get the matter sorted. The actor flew to Moscow on Tuesday afternoon for the MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival.




His tweet was noticed by the Indian embassy in Moscow as they replied through their official Twitter handle, "Embassy officials are in touch with Russian authorities regarding the issue."

His tweet sparked a reaction from many of Karanvir's TV star friends, including Kiku Sharda, Divyanka Tripathi, Ali Asgar, Dabboo Ratnani, Maniesh Paul, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan, who tweeted back in concern.

On the work front, Karanvir was last seen among the finalists on Bigg Boss 12. He is now looking forward to the release of his film Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna, expected to release later this year.

Also Watch

