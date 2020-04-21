MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karanvir Bohra Makes 'Halwa' for Wife Teejay Sidhu on 13th Marriage Anniversary

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are celebrating 13 years of their marriage.

Share this:

Television actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. On the special day, Karanvir made a “legendary halwa” for his wife.

The 37-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with his wife on Instagram. Through his post, Karanvir expressed his sadness over not being able to bake a cake for his better half.

Captioning the image, the former Big Boss contestant wrote, “Happy anniversary, my love...13 years of marriage. 16 years of knowing you, Teejay Sidhu. I made the legendary halwa for her as I couldn't make any cake...Will post the video soon (sic)."

Soon after Karanvir posted the image, his friends from the industry congratulated him. Comedian Kapil Sharma wrote, “Congratulations. God bless.”

Musician Ayaan Ali Bangash said, “Mubaarak.” Actor and producer Raghu Ram said, “Congratulations, lovebirds!! You guys are so beautiful together! A rockstar team. Like 2 pieces of a complete puzzle. Keep rocking today and every day of the year!”

On Sunday, Karanvir had shared a picture in which his twin daughters Vienna and Bella can be seen applying nail paint on his nails.

“Never have I been so indulgent.. looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition.. I have the masters at work,” read the caption.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,509

    +42,220*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,634

    +74,309*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,736

    +26,938*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,389

    +5,151*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres