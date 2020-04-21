Karanvir Bohra Makes 'Halwa' for Wife Teejay Sidhu on 13th Marriage Anniversary

Television actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. On the special day, Karanvir made a “legendary halwa” for his wife.

The 37-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with his wife on Instagram. Through his post, Karanvir expressed his sadness over not being able to bake a cake for his better half.

Captioning the image, the former Big Boss contestant wrote, “Happy anniversary, my love...13 years of marriage. 16 years of knowing you, Teejay Sidhu. I made the legendary halwa for her as I couldn't make any cake...Will post the video soon (sic)."

Soon after Karanvir posted the image, his friends from the industry congratulated him. Comedian Kapil Sharma wrote, “Congratulations. God bless.”

Musician Ayaan Ali Bangash said, “Mubaarak.” Actor and producer Raghu Ram said, “Congratulations, lovebirds!! You guys are so beautiful together! A rockstar team. Like 2 pieces of a complete puzzle. Keep rocking today and every day of the year!”

On Sunday, Karanvir had shared a picture in which his twin daughters Vienna and Bella can be seen applying nail paint on his nails.

“Never have I been so indulgent.. looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition.. I have the masters at work,” read the caption.

