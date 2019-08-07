Take the pledge to vote

Karanvir Bohra Mourns Sushma Swaraj's Demise, Recalls Moscow Detention Incident

In January 2019, Karanvir Bohra was detained at the Moscow airport for carrying a damaged passport. He was helped by Sushma Swaraj, the then External Affairs Minister, in the matter.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
Image of Karanvir Bohra, Sushma Swaraj, courtesy of Instagram
Sushma Swaraj breathed her last in Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, triggering a huge outpouring of grief from the political, entertainment and diplomatic world. She was 67.

Several members of the Indian film fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Boman Irani, have expressed grief over Swaraj's demise, describing her as "an extraordinary leader".

Read: 'India Has Lost Its Extraordinary Leader': Bollywood Joins Nation to Remember Sushma Swaraj

In another instance, popular TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, Karanvir Bohra also recalled how he was helped by Swaraj, when he was detained at the airport in Moscow, Russia. On January 30 this year, Bohra was held up in Moscow for carrying a damaged passport.

Read: Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Karanvir Bohra Detained in Moscow Due to Damaged Passport

Mourning Swaraj's death, Bohra wrote on Twitter, "Shocked to hear that Sushma Swaraj ji passed away. A woman who worked hard for the betterment of our country, she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land. (Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushma ji, I would have been impounded)."

See his tweet here:

