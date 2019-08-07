Karanvir Bohra Mourns Sushma Swaraj's Demise, Recalls Moscow Detention Incident

Sushma Swaraj breathed her last in Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, triggering a huge outpouring of grief from the political, entertainment and diplomatic world. She was 67.

Several members of the Indian film fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Boman Irani, have expressed grief over Swaraj's demise, describing her as "an extraordinary leader".

In another instance, popular TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, Karanvir Bohra also recalled how he was helped by Swaraj, when he was detained at the airport in Moscow, Russia. On January 30 this year, Bohra was held up in Moscow for carrying a damaged passport.

Mourning Swaraj's death, Bohra wrote on Twitter, "Shocked to hear that Sushma Swaraj ji passed away. A woman who worked hard for the betterment of our country, she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land. (Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushma ji, I would have been impounded)."

See his tweet here:

Shocked to hear that @SushmaSwaraj ji passed away.A woman who worked hard for the betterment of r country,she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land.(Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushmaji I wud have been impounded) #RIPSushmaJi #Jaihind🇮🇳 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 6, 2019

