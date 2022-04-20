Karanvir Bohra on Eviction from Lock Upp: 'I Have Earned So Much From The Show That My Debt Will Be Settled'

Actor Karanvir Bohra was evicted from Kangana Ranaut’s reality show for the second time recently. Karan who has returned to his family home took to Instagram on Wednesday and got engaged in a live session with his fans and addressed his eviction, he even shared that he had earned enough from the show and his debt will be settled. He also shared that Payal Rohatgi is his favourite.

The 39-year-old actor answered the questions of his fans during the live session. While starting Karan said that he took one day’s time to realize that he is back home after Lock Upp. When one of the fans said that he shouldn’t have been eliminated to which he said, “I am very glad that I’m out of the show, as it has come to such a point where I couldn’t do it. Literally, a lot of physical violence was happening toward women and I’m completely against that. And I had to take that stand. There was a lot of abusive language going on. I have a family, and I have a life outside, It’s like if you have nothing to lose, the show is great for you. I have a lot at stake. I did get badass at my level, and not like this. I cannot lose my dignity and play my game.”

One of the fans asked Karan about the debt he has on him. To which he responded by saying, “I have earned so much from the show that my debt will be settled.” He added, ‘It is a good enough answer for you as the show was good enough for me.”

For the unversed, in an episode of Lock Upp, Karanvir Bohra shared that he has not been doing well in his career for the last 7 years. The actor revealed that he is in a lot of debt and has some cases filed against him after he failed to return the money.

Asked for his favorite contestants, he said he loves Shivam Sharma and Azma Fallah as well.

Talking about a peak point in the show, Karan said that “the way Poonam was screaming, I couldn’t take it and it was gonna happen more, the game is going to become even more dirty.”

Addressing Zeesha Khan’s eviction from the show, he said, “It takes a lot of courage to say sorry. He apologized but he didn’t mean it as he showed up his gesture from finger after that. Next day when Karan Kundrra announced his eviction, Prince Narula asked him to give Zeeshan a second chance.”

Karan said that Prince shouldn’t have asked for a second chance and should have stood for the right.

Speaking about Munawar he said he cherishes his friendship with the comedian, and he is a very nice person. And the game becomes competitive and people start thinking about it and not their friendship and relationship. “I like him as a person, and I will be connected to him in the future as well.”

Karanvir also said that Shivam, Payal Rohatgi and Azma Falah are his favourites. “I think Payal is amazing. She doesn’t stop. And IF any of these three win the trophy I feel it is my victory.”

