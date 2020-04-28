Karanvir Bohra Relates His Twin Daughter’s Feats To A Line From Salman Khan’s Movie

Television actor Karanvir Bohra is not leaving out any chance to seize the best quarantine moments with his adorable daughters.

In his latest Instagram entry, the Naagin actor uploaded an image where we see the twin girls - Bella and Vienna engaged in kitchen work. The cute toddlers are caught on camera while they were busy peeling peas along with dad.

While sharing the click, Karan was reminded of a famous dialogue from Salman Khan’s 1989 film, Maine Pyaar Kiya. He shares the lines from the scene where Salman’s mother in the film is concerned about the kind of girl her son should marry. However, he amusingly modified the line a bit and introduced his father image to suit the photo.

“#salmankhan’s mother in the movie 'Maine Pyaar Kiya': "Lekin beta , aisi ladki Ghar Ka kaam kaaj thodi karegi, matar thodi chilegi".... Aaj-kal ki betiya: Agar Nahi chilegi, toh Dad se chilwayenge(sic.),” he wrote in his caption.

The pic garnered lots of love in the comments including that of Rashami Desai, who wrote, “Shooooo cute (sic).”

A clip from the kitchen moment was shared on the official Instagram page, ’twinbabydiaries’ dedicated to Karanvir’s baby girls. In the adorable video, we hear Karanvir’s wife, Teejay’s voice in the background as the girls continue their task with perpetual dedication.

The post was captioned as, “Bella & Vienna: we help our mum in pealing peas, we love this past time, and we love reading it too”.

