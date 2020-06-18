Karanvir Bohra Says He's Deleting TikTok to Boycott 'Made in China' Products

After the violent face off between the Indian Army and China at the Galwan Valley, there has been a call to boycott China-made products. TV actor Karanvir Bohra, while paying his tribute to the Indian martyrs and the injured, also announced that he is deleting TikTok, a Chinese app.

The Chinese video-sharing social networking service is hugely popular among movie and TV stars, who use it to keep themselves as well as their fans entertained. Karanvir was also quite active on the app, making new funny videos every day.

Offering his condolences to the soldiers and their families, the Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna actor announced on Instagram that he would be uninstalling the app TikTok to dissociate himself from all the things made in China.

"Sending prayers and love to the martyred soul and their families. And now one by one I'm going to start disassociating with #madeinchina maal. Starting with @tiktok. Thank you @indiatiktok for all the love you have shown me, but this is necessary. Jai hind," he posted.

His post received a lot of support from fellow actors like Juuhi Babbar and Ashmit Patel. Juuhi commented, "Love u...I thought of telling u this so many times in the past 3months! U dont need a tiktok....tiktok needed talent & personalities like u....proud of u my friend!"

Actor Vikaas Kalantri wrote, "Well done my brother welcome to the #deletetiktok club", while Ashmit said, "Walking the talk."

During the lockdown, TikTok became a major part of celebs' lives and big platform for them to stay in touch with their fans. Actors like Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon and Riteish Deshmukh post on the app regularly.

Here are some of Karanvir's own TikTok posts:

Follow @News18Movies for more