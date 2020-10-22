Karanvir Bohra Shares an Adorable Image with Wife Teejay Sidhu

Television actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Bohra are looking forward to welcoming a new member to their family according to their latest social media post.

On Thursday, the former Bigg Boss contestant shared an image of him with his wife who was seen with a baby bump. Bohra captioned the image, “Awwww.....My sweet can't move, I can lie like this forever. #3rdbaby #ontheway #excitedmainedda”

Fans of the Qubool Hai protagonist congratulated him and expressed their admiration for the couple. As fans commented, “Super couple sir”, “God bless”.

The couple first became parents to twin babies in 2016 whose pictures Bohra frequently shares on his social media accounts. Earlier this week the couple celebrated the birthday of their twins Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra who turned four.

Sharing a picture from their birthday celebration, Bohra said that he still cannot believe how time has accelerated in warp speed. He said sometimes the most beautiful moments seem to slip from the grasps of one's hands while we are busy making other plans. He urged his followers to make every grain of time, every moment count since they never come back, nor will their children’s childhood. He promised that his girls will always have their back.

The actor recently concluded shooting for his upcoming movie Kutubminar which also stars veteran actor Sanjay Mishra. The Shararat actor frequently posted pictures from the sets and told his fans that the movie is a beautiful father-son story. He also said how working with Mishra inspired him and made him realise how he has a beautiful heart and soul. He mentioned how he loved the actor and adored his work as an actor and after working with him his respect for him as grown further. He called Kutubminar an unusual film and expressed his excitement for the fans to watch it.