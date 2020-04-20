MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Karanvir Bohra Shares Pic of Daughters Applying Nail Paint on Him, Warns Kareena-Priyanka of Competition

Karanvir Bohra Shares Pic of Daughters Applying Nail Paint on Him, Warns Kareena-Priyanka of Competition

Fathers can go to any extent to make their daughters happy, and actor Karanvir Bohra is also doing the same.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 8:55 AM IST
Fathers can go to any extent to make their daughters happy, and actor Karanvir Bohra is also doing the same.

On Sunday, Karanvir took to Instagram and shared a picture in which his twin daughters Vienna and Bella can be seen applying nail paint on his nails. Isn't it adorable?

"Never have I been so indulgent.. looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition.. I have the masters at work," he captioned the image.

Karan is also seen putting on a face pack.

Not only this, he even tagged actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani in his post, telling them to "beware".

Karanvir, who is best known for his role in "Shararat", got married to Teejay in 2006.

Recently, amid coronavirus lockdown, the actor requested men to help their wives in cleaning up the house and doing other household works.

"With schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if the men help the women out at home," Karanvir wrote on Instagram.

"Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When Teejay (Karanvir's wife) does other chores, I share the work load during these times of quarantine," he added.

