1-MIN READ

Karanvir Bohra Shares Video of Goof up in Ramayan War Scene, Leaves Internet in Splits

Karanvir Bohra (L)

Karanvir Bohra posted a clip on social media which shows a goof up while shooting of the show 'Ramayan'.

Television actor Karanvir Bohra has shared a video clip in which he has spotted a goof-up in Ramanand Sagar’s mythological show Ramayan. The clip is from a war sequence.

As the video begins, we see Lakshman, played by Sunil Lahri, engaged in a war of words with Ravaan’s subordinates. But what caught Karnavir’s attention was the soldier, in the background, who was casually flinging his sword in thin air.

The text on the video reads, “When you don’t get paid enough for your job (sic)."

During the clip, one can hear the popular Bollywood track titled Chogada Tara being played in the background. The song was a part of 2018 film called Loveatri. The song has been written and sung by Darshan Raval. The female voice of the track has been given by Asees Kaur.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karanvir said, “I had to post this and we used to think, what an epic war they created, just like @gameofthrones (sic)."

It comes as no surprise that the comments section of this post is flooded with laugh out loud emojis.

The mythological show was re-run on Doordarshan after the imposition of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. According to Doordarshan, the show got the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) programme since the year 2015.

The re-run of the show ended on April 18 on the channel, but the same is being telecasted on Star Plus since May 4.

