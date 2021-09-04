Karanvir Bohra Slams Paparazzi for Calling Him 'Gareeb' As He Visits Sidharth Shukla's Home in Ciaz

It was a sad day for the entertainment industry as news of Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise at the age of 40 sent the nation into deep mourning. Many celebrities reached Sidharth’s house on September 2 to pay their last respects. Television actor Karanvir Bohra was one of those who visited Sidharth’s residence to offer his condolences to the late actor’s family. But things turned a bit sour when one of the media persons present at the venue commented about Karanvir’s car and called him “poor". He arrived in a Ciaz and headed out to meet Sidharth’s mother.

Karanvir shared a clip on Instagram where the media person can be heard saying that the actor looks poor as he has arrived in Ciaz car. He didn’t shy away from expressing his anger in the caption, where he wrote, “So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name.” Many people from the television industry came out in his support. Actor Kushal Tandon also expressed his displeasure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karenvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

Sidharth passed away on September 2 after suffering a heart attack. The 40-year-old star’s death has left his family and friends in a state of shock. His last rites were performed at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Crematorium on September 3. Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla and many others were spotted at his funeral. Apart from winning Bigg Boss, he had also won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He was a popular name in the television industry, and also made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film starred a bevy of talented stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ashutosh Rana.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here