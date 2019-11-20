Karanvir Bohra Supports Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, Samantha Akkineni Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions
Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into a fight on Bigg Boss 13's Tuesday episode, Samantha Akkineni had a fun but fitting reply to a question about pregnancy. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into a fight on Bigg Boss 13's Tuesday episode, Samantha Akkineni had a fun but fitting reply to a question about pregnancy. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
On Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 13, during the captaincy task, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz engaged in an argument, which turned violent by the end. A major fight erupted between the former best friends over serving fruit to Shehnaz. Former Bigg Boss contestants Karanvir Bohra and Sambhavna Seth came out in support of Sidharth saying that Asim should understand his temper.
Read: Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says Asim Shouldn't Have Pushed Him
Recently, when Samantha Akkineni was travelling post her shoot, her flight got delayed. To make the most of her time at the airport, she hosted a fun Instagram Q & A session, Ask Me Anything, and answered fan questions. During the session, a fan asked the actress about her pregnancy and wrote, "When ur kind will come." Without ignoring the question, Samantha responded to the fan with all wit and humour.
Read: Samantha Akkineni's Reply to Fan Asking About Her Pregnancy is All Things Savage
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, who is currently working on his next movie RRR, is adding new faces to the cast, including international names. After much discussion, the cast of the movie has been finalized, including the roles of the lead heroine and antagonist.
Read: SS Rajamouli Adds Thor's Ray Stevenson and Other International Stars to Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer RRR
Parth Samthaan, who is currently impressing the audience with his performance as Anurag Basu in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, says that he and rumoured girlfriend Erica Fernandes are friends and nothing more.
Read: Parth Samthaan Denies Dating Erica Fernandes, Says 'Not Even Aware of These So-called Rumours'
Pati, Patni Aur Woh's latest track Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare is a remake of Raveena Tandon-Govinda's 1998 song from the film Dulhe Raja. Featuring the lead cast Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, the song is an attempt to recreate the iconic original, which still manages to win hearts with its simple choreography and thumping beats.
Read: The Nostalgia in Pati Patni Aur Woh's Remake of Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare Is Short-Lived
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League 2019-20 Fixtures Announced: Full List of Matches
- Kamya Punjabi Trolled on Social Media, Beau Shalabh Dang Gives Befitting Reply
- Amazon Echo Flex Could Just be The Most Versatile Alexa Implementation in Your Home
- He's Back! Twitter Filled With Jokes, Memes and Banter as Jose Mourinho is Named New Tottenham Hotspur Manager
- You Can Now Own an Original Picasso Painting For Less Than Rs 8,000