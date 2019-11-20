Karanvir Bohra Supports Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, Samantha Akkineni Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions

On Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 13, during the captaincy task, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz engaged in an argument, which turned violent by the end. A major fight erupted between the former best friends over serving fruit to Shehnaz. Former Bigg Boss contestants Karanvir Bohra and Sambhavna Seth came out in support of Sidharth saying that Asim should understand his temper.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says Asim Shouldn't Have Pushed Him

Recently, when Samantha Akkineni was travelling post her shoot, her flight got delayed. To make the most of her time at the airport, she hosted a fun Instagram Q & A session, Ask Me Anything, and answered fan questions. During the session, a fan asked the actress about her pregnancy and wrote, "When ur kind will come." Without ignoring the question, Samantha responded to the fan with all wit and humour.

Read: Samantha Akkineni's Reply to Fan Asking About Her Pregnancy is All Things Savage

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, who is currently working on his next movie RRR, is adding new faces to the cast, including international names. After much discussion, the cast of the movie has been finalized, including the roles of the lead heroine and antagonist.

Read: SS Rajamouli Adds Thor's Ray Stevenson and Other International Stars to Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer RRR

Parth Samthaan, who is currently impressing the audience with his performance as Anurag Basu in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, says that he and rumoured girlfriend Erica Fernandes are friends and nothing more.

Read: Parth Samthaan Denies Dating Erica Fernandes, Says 'Not Even Aware of These So-called Rumours'

Pati, Patni Aur Woh's latest track Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare is a remake of Raveena Tandon-Govinda's 1998 song from the film Dulhe Raja. Featuring the lead cast Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, the song is an attempt to recreate the iconic original, which still manages to win hearts with its simple choreography and thumping beats.

Read: The Nostalgia in Pati Patni Aur Woh's Remake of Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare Is Short-Lived

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.