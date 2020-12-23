Karanvir Bohra Sways to Lucky Ali Song with Third Daughter in Arms: 'My Holy Trinity is Complete'

Karanvir Bohra is over the moon on the arrival of his third daughter. His wife, Teejay Sidhu, gave birth to their third daughter earlier this week. The actor shared an adorable video of himself with his newborn girl in his arms, swaying to the soulful tunes of Lucky Ali's song Tum Hi Se.

Sharing the video, Karanvir wrote in his caption, "'Tum hi ho pehle, tum hi ho akhir'.....That's How I'm going to be with all my daughter's (sic) and with the people who are my heart.... There is room for so much love, but this one is so so so special. #myholytrinity is complete." The elated father held up three fingers, to indicate that he has three children, and said that he was getting a 'good feeling'.

Earlier, he had posted another photo of himself sleeping with his daughter on his lap. "She doesn't want to be in a cot or crib - she sleeps best like this! People will say I am spoiling her too much. But I can't help it - that's the kind of Dad I am. She brings out more love in me than I even knew I had," he said.

The former Bigg Boss contestant married Teejay on November 3, 2006. The couple welcomed twin daughters Bella and Vienna in 2016.