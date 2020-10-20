Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu Celebrate Their Twins Daughters Bella and Vienna's Birthday

TV actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu are celebrating their twin daughters Vienna and Bella’s fourth birthday. The proud parents took to their social media handles to share glimpses from the intimate birthday bash at their home. The couple ensured to arrange beautiful cakes and decorations for the party. In the picture shared by Karanvir, the duo can be seen enjoying with the kids who are all dressed up in pink and white. The entire house can also be seen decorated with pink, purple, orange and blue balloons.

Karanvir also penned a heart-warming note for his little munchkins. A part of his note reads, “My darlings @twinbabydiaries are 4 and I still can't believe that time just accelerated in warp speed. Sometimes the most beautiful moments Seem to slip from the grasps of our hands while we are busy making other plans.”

Karanvir’s friends and fans have also taken to the comment section to shower their love. Actress Sameera Reddy wrote, “Happy birthday to these two beautiful gorgeous girls !!! Such an exciting year ahead ! Lots of love."

A day before their birthday, mommy Teejay also shared a heartfelt note for them and recalled the time of their birth. Sharing an adorable picture of her with the Bella and Vienna, she wrote, “We tucked them in as three-year-olds tonight. When they wake up, they'll be four! I remember this day, four years ago. I slept 18th night, woke up 19th morning, planning to go buy a cake for my sister. (Was her birthday that day.) But at 8:30 am I felt some hard cramps and went to the hospital to get checked. They told me I was in labour!”

Meanwhile, Karanvir and Teejay are expecting their 3rd baby. The couple announced the news a few weeks ago with an adorable post on social. Teejay is in her third trimester.