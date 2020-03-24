English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karanvir Bohra Urges Men To Help Wives In Chores During COVID-19 Pandemic

Karanvir Bohra Urges Men To Help Wives In Chores During COVID-19 Pandemic

The actor shared a hilarious picture of him with a broom in hand and urged people to distribute house chores amid this pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 9:22 AM IST
Share this:

Amid coronavirus lock down, actor Karanvir Bohra requested men to help their wives in cleaning up the house and doing other household works.

"With schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if the men help the women out at home," Karanvir wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Not only this, he shared a photograph in which he is seen holding a broom in his hand.

"Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When Teejay (Karanvir's wife) does other chores, I share the work load during these times of quarantine," he added.

Karanvir, who is best known for his role in Shararat, got married to Teejay in 2006. The couple share two twin daughters, Bella and Vienna.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story