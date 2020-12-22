Karanvir Bohra's Newborn Baby Prefers to Sleep on His Chest and Not the Crib

Karanvir Bohra has welcomed his third child with wife Teejay Sidhu this week. Both Karanvir and Teejay posted pictures of their newborn baby as fans and friends congratulated the couple. In 2016, the couple became proud parents of twins daughter - Vienna and Raya Bella.

In his recent Instagram post, Karanvir shows how the little one prefers to sleep on his chest rather than in a crib. The picture was taken by Teejay which showed their baby girl soundly sleeping on Karanvir’s bare chest. The 38-year-old actor captioned the image saying that his daughter does not want to be in a cot or crib and likes to sleep best lying on his chest. He further said that some might say that he is spoiling her too much but he accepted that he cannot help it and that is the kind of dad that he is.

The post received over 1,54,598 likes as celebrities and fans showered the baby with blessings and love. Actor Sameera Reddy commented, “Dude that is adorable !!” She also congratulated his family on this news. Raghu Ram also commented, “But you and @bombaysunshine are truly blessed!!”

Radio Jockey and voice over artist Archana Pania Sharma couldn’t control herself from dropping a comment. “How cuuuuuute️ Congratulationssssss U TWO SUCH loving souls,” read the post.

On Monday, Karanvir had posted a video where he is seen carrying his newborn. In the background, the big sisters look super excited to see the little one.

In the caption, Karanvir said that the bolt of happiness that is running through his veins is indescribable. The dotting daddy added that he cannot believe that he is a father of three daughters now. Expressing his gratitude, Karan said that life cannot get better than this and called his daughters his three queens. The actor further promised to take care of them. He even dubbed them as his three goddesses, Laxmi, Saraswati, and Parvati. “You can also call me #charlie! #charliesangels... My #alpha #chi & #omega”, quipped Karanvir.