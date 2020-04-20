Karanvir Bohra's Twin Daughters Paint His Nails, Kartik Aaryan Disapproves of Sister's Chapatis

Actor Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram and shared a picture in which his twin daughters Vienna and Bella can be seen applying paint on his nails. Not only this, he even tagged actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani in his post, telling them to "beware".

From posting hilarious pictures to making goofy videos and conducting interactive sessions, Kartik Aaryan has been doing his best to lighten up the mood of people. And on Sunday, he was back with another goofy video, which he has made with his sister. In the video, the "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" actor can be seen taking a bite of his chapati and clearly hating it. He then moved towards his sister, held her braid and turned her around.

Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was announced. The actor has now opened up about how he's spending his quarantine and keeping himself occupied at the farmhouse, saying, "This place feels like the Bigg Boss house."

Rumours have been doing the rounds that all is not well between Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra, who have been dating each other for over four years. However, Karan has dismissed the breakup rumours as untrue and clarified that they never stayed together in the first place and have their own houses in Mumbai.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu penned an emotional post on social media as his mother Indira Devi turned a year older on Monday. Mahesh Babu shared an adorable throwback picture of the mother-son duo on the special occasion. She is seen holding her son's hand amid a huge crowd. He even called her the "most special person" in his life.

